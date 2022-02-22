LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday, Feb. 22 an allocation to the Arkansas National Guard Foundation of $250,000 that she says will directly support members of the Guard, veterans, survivors and their families.

According to a press release, the Foundation provides support to the 8,000 currently serving Guard families and the 250,000 veterans across the state through programs in all 75 counties.

“As the daughter of a veteran, I know the sacrifices that service members and their families make on behalf of our state and nation,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “These funds will allow the Arkansas National Guard Foundation to continue to serve those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and safety.”

Rutledge notes she has always held servicemembers and their families in “high esteem” for their selfless sacrifices, which is why she has continuously invested in Arkansas veterans. She also previously allocated funds for the Veterans Village in Jonesboro, University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic and the State Department of Veteran Affairs Workforce Services Veteran Service Office.

In 2016, the release says she launched the Military and Veterans Initiative to assist active duty military, reservists, veterans and their families with consumer-related issues, veterans courts, the Hiring Heroes program and many other collaborative efforts. Under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Rutledge has also successfully sued bad actors who have illegally sold veterans’ pension payments.