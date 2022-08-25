LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the fall sports season approaching, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a warning on Thursday, Aug. 25, urging Arkansans to not become a victim of ticket scammers.

According to Rutledge, scammers may use high-pressure sales tactics to scam victims into buying tickets for seemingly great deals.

Here are some tips sports fans are urged to follow when searching for tickets:

Research the seller or broker with the Better Business Bureau and ensure it is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

A legitimate ticket broker will offer a refund policy. Only buy tickets from a reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Always use a credit card to make a ticket purchase because credit card laws provide buyers with some recourse if the tickets are fraudulent.

Check the seats before purchasing. Ask for section, row and seat numbers to avoid obstructed views and purchasing tickets that do not exist.

Stick with well-known ticket sellers who offer guarantees and policies that protect buyers and have the ability to investigate and restrict accounts of merchants who violate the policies.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Refuse to be rushed. Scam artists often try to hurry prospective buyers into making a decision.

“Enjoying sports is a cherished fall tradition in Arkansas,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Everyone deserves to cheer on a favorite team without worrying about trick plays from scammers trying to steal cash.”

If you think you may have purchased a counterfeit ticket, contact the National Association of Ticket Brokers at 630-510-4594 or the Arkansas Attorney General’s Public Protection Department.

For more information on other tips to avoid being scammed and other consumer-related issues, visit ArkansasAG.gov or call the Arkansas General’s Office at 800-482-8982.