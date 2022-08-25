LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the fall sports season approaching, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a warning on Thursday, Aug. 25, urging Arkansans to not become a victim of ticket scammers.
According to Rutledge, scammers may use high-pressure sales tactics to scam victims into buying tickets for seemingly great deals.
Here are some tips sports fans are urged to follow when searching for tickets:
- Research the seller or broker with the Better Business Bureau and ensure it is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.
- A legitimate ticket broker will offer a refund policy. Only buy tickets from a reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.
- Always use a credit card to make a ticket purchase because credit card laws provide buyers with some recourse if the tickets are fraudulent.
- Check the seats before purchasing. Ask for section, row and seat numbers to avoid obstructed views and purchasing tickets that do not exist.
- Stick with well-known ticket sellers who offer guarantees and policies that protect buyers and have the ability to investigate and restrict accounts of merchants who violate the policies.
- If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Refuse to be rushed. Scam artists often try to hurry prospective buyers into making a decision.
“Enjoying sports is a cherished fall tradition in Arkansas,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Everyone deserves to cheer on a favorite team without worrying about trick plays from scammers trying to steal cash.”
If you think you may have purchased a counterfeit ticket, contact the National Association of Ticket Brokers at 630-510-4594 or the Arkansas Attorney General’s Public Protection Department.
For more information on other tips to avoid being scammed and other consumer-related issues, visit ArkansasAG.gov or call the Arkansas General’s Office at 800-482-8982.