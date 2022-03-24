MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. – Two children were found dead Wednesday night after a boat incident at Lake Ouachita, according to officials from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
AGFC spokesperson Keith Stephens said the agency got a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday that a fisherman found the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, both wearing a life jacket.
Officials said the incident happened at the end of the lake in the Yorktown Bay area and found a 14-foot-flat bottom boat half submerged.
Officials say they are still looking for an adult in this incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.