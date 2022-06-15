LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans can apply to hunt alligators on public land in six hunting locations, according to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. Hunters are allowed to kill one alligator that is at least 4 feet long.

Arkansas residents or holders of Arkansas Lifetime Sportsman’s Permit can apply from June 15 until midnight June 30. Only 43 permits will be available for public draw.

Alligator hunting begins September 16-19; 23-26 from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Licensed alligator hunters are allowed to have up to three helpers with them, but only the licensed hunter is allowed to “snare, harpoon or dispatch the alligator,” according to the AGFC.

Applicants must apply for one of the six locations. Currently, two alligator management zones are open to the public.

Alligator Management Zone 1

12 permits for Millwood Lake

four permits for Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois D’Arc Lake

five permits for Little River Wildlife Management Area

one permit for Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area

Alligator Management Zone 3

21 permits for Lower Arkansas River Wetland Complex (Arkansas River backwaters near Arkansas Post)

Applicants must be at least 16 years old when hunting begins. Applicants with 18 or more AGFC violation points are ineligible to apply, according to AGFC. Applicants must pay a $5 nonrefundable processing fee at the time of their application.

Private land hunters can purchase a private land alligator tag and hunt during alligator season until the quota is met in Alligator Zones 1, 2 or 3.

Online hunters orientation is required for approved applicants and private land hunters.

Learn more about the application process here. Private land hunters can call the wildlife hotline before hunting at 1-800-440-1477.