Airline workers go to great lengths – infinity and beyond – to return lost toy to Arkansas boy

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas boy has new heroes after airline workers returned a treasured action figure.

Young Hagen was on a family trip from Dallas to Little Rock when his Buzz Lightyear action figure was left on the plane.

A Southwest Airlines ramp agent in Little Rock found the Buzz, complete with the name “Hagen” on his foot.

After checking the flight records, Buzz was sent in the mail to his owner in a hand-decorated box.

Hagen’s family said the gesture from workers at Southwest Airlines means the world to them; in fact, it just might be out of this world.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers