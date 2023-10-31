LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department has inactivated the Amber Alert.

Police say Everett was found safe.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Police Department have activated an Amber Alert for a missing infant.

Arkansas State Police say they are looking for 3-day-old Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett. Everett went missing at noon on October 31. He is white with a light complexion and weighs 8 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Everett has jaundice. It is not known what Everett was wearing when he went missing.

Police are also looking for Jessica Leona Keltner, 38, who is believed to be with Everett. Keltner’s last known address was 1405 Center Street in Little Rock.

Keltner is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is white with a light complexion.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a black hoodie. She has dyed brown hair and may be on narcotics.

Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett, Courtesy: Arkansas State Police Jessica Leona Keltner, 38, Courtesy: Arkansas State Police

Police say Keltner was seen leaving in a red four-door passenger car with damage and stickers on the rear bumper. The car’s make and model are unknown. The driver is a black male wearing a red shirt with a slim build and afro-style hair.

If anyone has any information on Everett or Keltner’s whereabouts, contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 607-9420