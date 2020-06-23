Amber Alert canceled for West Memphis 6-month-old taken by parents, found safe

UPDATE: Majesty has been located by the Johnson County (AR) Sheriff’s Office @ the 41-mile marker on I-40.

Majesty is safe. Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi have been arrested for Interference with Court-Ordered Custody.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department has requested activation of an Arkansas AMBER Alert.

WMPD is searching for 6 mo. old Majesty McClanton who was abducted by her parents, Rodney McClanton, 27, and Miracle Auimatagi, 21, during a supervised visit at the DHS office.

Rodney McClanton

They were last seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Altima with no license plate. Contact WMPD at 870-732-7555 if you have seen them or know of their location.

If you have any additional information Det. Matt Jarrett can be contacted by calling (870) 732-7525.

Miracle Auimatagi

