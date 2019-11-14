Animal collision study shows most crashes are with deer

(KNWA) — Many people have hit a deer or know someone who has.

It’s common to see dead critters along roadways in the Natural State.

State Farm conducted an animal collision study. The study concludes Arkansans have a 1 in 79 chance of colliding into an animal.

That is a greater chance than the national average at 1 in 116, according to State Farm.

Most people crash into deer, according to the study. During 2018, more than 1.5 million people made claims because of crashing into these animals.

Those with State Farm encourage drivers to not swerve, don’t drive while distracted, brake as necessary and remember when rutting season occurs.