Annual Susan G. Komen event in Fort Smith gets new name

FORT SMITH (KNWA/KFTA) — The Susan G. Komen Ozark chapter has changed the name of an annual fundraiser hosted in Fort Smith.

The event formerly known as Paint the Park Pink, will now be known as The More Than Pink Walk, and is said to offer a new experience for those involved.

The More Than Pink Walk has been created to empower communities and raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy and lifesaving research, according to the The Susan G. Komen Ozark chapter.

Chapter affiliates said they are working to ensure that participants have clear understandings of the value and mission of Susan G. Komen.

“Much of what you have come to love about Paint the Park Pink will continue with our new More Than Pink Walk,” Komen Ozark Executive Director Lauren Marquette, said.

Marquette said the chapter is excited about the new name and the upcoming event.

The More Than Pink Walk will be hosted Saturday, Oct. 5 at the University of Arkansas- Fort Smith campus. The event is family-friendly, and all are welcome.

