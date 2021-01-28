AR: 2,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 1/23

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Statewide 2,274 filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending January 23 — a decrease of 2,500 from the previous week — according to the Arkansas Department of Labor’s weekly report.

PUA Claims: For the week ending January 23, 53 people filed for benefits, last week 139 Arkansans filed, according to the DOL. On January 8, announced that a new PUA system had to be created to follow the U.S. Department of Labor’s new requirements, hence causing a delay in payments. The state said notices were sent to all PUA claimants on January 22.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending January 9, 2,820 filed for benefits, an increase of 410 from last week, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of January 9, 95 Arkansans filed for this benefit. For the week ending January 2, 152 filed EB claims.

Nationally, there were 847,000 initial claims filed