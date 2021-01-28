AR: 2,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 1/23

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Statewide 2,274 filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending January 23 — a decrease of 2,500 from the previous week — according to the Arkansas Department of Labor’s weekly report.

PUA Claims: For the week ending January 23, 53 people filed for benefits, last week 139 Arkansans filed, according to the DOL. On January 8, announced that a new PUA system had to be created to follow the U.S. Department of Labor’s new requirements, hence causing a delay in payments. The state said notices were sent to all PUA claimants on January 22.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending January 9, 2,820 filed for benefits, an increase of 410 from last week, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of January 9, 95 Arkansans filed for this benefit. For the week ending January 2, 152 filed EB claims. 

Nationally, there were 847,000 initial claims filed

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers