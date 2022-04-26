ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, QuoteWizard conducted a study researching the status of mental health care in the U.S. and found Arkansas to be among the worst providers.

Researchers in the study evaluated various factors such as access to care, illness prevalence, insurance rates, and more to find out how each state is handling mental health.

In Arkansas, data revealed 20% of people have a diagnosed mental illness, while 13% with a mental illness were not able to receive care and 11% of those with a mental illness do not have insurance.

Among the states with the best mental health care include Connecticut at the top, followed by Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Arkansas sits at #44 ahead of other southern states including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Missouri. Wyoming was listed at #50.

For a full look into mental health care across the U.S., visit QuoteWizard.com.