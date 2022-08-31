ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas will be receiving millions in emergency relief for roads and bridges damaged caused by recent natural disasters in the state, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced.

According to a press release, the $11.9 million funds will be used to reimburse the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department and the Forest Service for repairs to roads and bridges damaged by flooding in the Northwest part of the state in 2021 and Ozark-St.Francis National Forest in 2021.

USDOT says the funds provided are part of an overall $513.2 million Emergency Relief Program funding package to help 30 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico make repairs.