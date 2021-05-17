ARDOT fires employee over missed I-40 Mississippi River bridge crack

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday an employee has been fired after a crack visible in a 2019 drone video was missed.

The bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee closed Tuesday for emergency repairs.  

ARDOT officials say they’ll give an update on the condition of the bridge, a timeline for repairs and findings from their investigation. 

On Friday, ARDOT confirmed that an image captured by an inspector’s drone in May 2019 drone showed evidence of damage in the same area of the bridge that closed the bridge last week.  

You can watch the full news conference in the video player above starting at 1 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers