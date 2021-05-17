ARDOT fires employee over missed I-40 Mississippi River bridge crack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday an employee has been fired after a crack visible in a 2019 drone video was missed.

The bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee closed Tuesday for emergency repairs.

ARDOT officials say they’ll give an update on the condition of the bridge, a timeline for repairs and findings from their investigation.

On Friday, ARDOT confirmed that an image captured by an inspector’s drone in May 2019 drone showed evidence of damage in the same area of the bridge that closed the bridge last week.

