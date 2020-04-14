Ark. nurse who helped COVID-19 patients in New Orleans loses home to Easter storm

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) – A nurse who has been helping COVID-19 patients in New Orleans is without a home after a tree was knocked into her Pine Bluff home Easter Sunday.

Terri Kennedy works at the VA in North Little Rock, but was sent to New Orleans for the last two weeks to help COVID-19 patients.

She’s set to come home soon, but now has now home to come back to.

A tree was knocked into her home, where she lives with her mom and three kids, in the Pinewoods subdivision in Pine Bluff.

The grandmother and kids were home when the storm hit.

Almost every bedroom in the home was hit.

The family is going to move into a hotel until they can find a new home.