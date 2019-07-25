Arkansan killer among first 5 federal inmates to be executed

A white supremacist murderer from Arkansas will be the first of five scheduled federal executions after the Justice Department announced that it will resume implementing capital punishment.

The murderer, Daniel Lewis Lee, killed a family of three in 1996 in Tilly, Arkansas and then threw the bodies into the Illinois bayou north of Russellville.

Lee was convicted of numerous offenses, including three counts of murder, and he was sentenced to death in 1999. Lee is scheduled to be executed on December 9, 2019.

Among the other death row inmates is Wesley Ira Purkey, a Missouri man who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl, as well as beating an 80-year-old woman to death.

Purkey, convicted in 2003, will be executed on December 13, 2019.

Alfred Bourgeois, a Texan who tortured, molested, and murdered his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, will be executed on January 13, 2020.

The other two death row inmates are Arizonan Lezmond Mitchell, who murdered a grandmother and her granddaughter, and Iowan Dustin Lee Honken, who shot and killed five people. Their executions are scheduled for December 11, 2019, and January 15, 2020, respectively.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, there are no legal impediments preventing the capital punishments, and additional executions will be scheduled soon.