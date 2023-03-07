FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas LEARNS bill cleared its final hurdle in the state legislature Tuesday and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign it into law Wednesday.

Supporters of LEARNS, like Laurie Lee, chairman of The Reform Alliance, say it will positively reform the state’s education system.

“So very excited for the students, the teachers, and the families of Arkansas,” Lee said.

While James Russell, a teacher at Fayetteville High School, said there are just too many unknowns with the bill and how it could impact public schools.

“I am concerned that we’re not necessarily in a position where we can say that we’ve thought of all of the possible outcomes of some of the things that are going to be enacted,” Russell said.

Lee says school choice, known as the “educational freedom account program” in the bill, will be a big benefit for students.

“We have to decide are we more interested in public education or educating the public and so this bill focuses on educating the public and allows the dollars to be spent where kids can best learn,” she said.

Russell says school choice will hurt public schools in the state.

“Every student that chooses to leave public school, like that will be less money given to the public schools to support the initiatives that we pursue,” he said.

Lee said once the bill becomes law, the next step will be to implement all the policies in LEARNS like raising teacher salaries, school choice, and literacy coaches.

“It’s going to be a huge lift, it’s not going to be something that happens overnight,” Lee said.

Russell said he and other educators want to be involved in that implementation process.

“That they come and work with the people who are going to see those kids every day,” Russell said.

Gov. Sanders will sign the LEARNS legislation on Wednesday at noon.