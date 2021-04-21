Arkansas abortion law requiring rape, incest reports signed

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson said Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, he will not back former President Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a measure that will require victims of rape and incest to have first reported the crime to law enforcement before they could undergo an abortion past the state’s 20-week limit.

The measure Hutchinson signed Wednesday requires abortion providers to document that a crime has been reported to law enforcement if the procedure is performed on rape or incest victims beyond the state’s current cutoff.

It would also add the requirement to other abortion limits that have been blocked by the courts.

