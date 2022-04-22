LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The popular crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe, is under scrutiny from over 30 Attorney Generals, according to a letter sent to the platform.

The letter comes after a disagreement in the more than $10 million that were donated in support for the truckers’ protest. GoFundMe ended the fundraiser and refunded the money.

“If GoFundMe acts to subvert that altruistic relationship due to unpermitted activity, it should be under a clearly articulated and disclosed standard,” according to the letter.

According to its website, GoFundMe has raised over $9 billion from more than 120 million donations.

Attorney General Rutledge wants GoFundMe to take the following steps and provide information in response to the letter:

Explain in detail how GoFundMe investigates or analyzes fundraisers on its platform, and what criteria GoFundMe uses to determine whether those fundraisers are fundraising for acceptable purposes;

Explain in detail how GoFundMe determines whether to block, freeze, re-direct, or refund donations, and what criteria GoFundMe uses to decide which avenue to take;

Explain in detail how GoFundMe handles donations when GoFundMe decides to (i) block donations, (ii) freeze donations, (iii) re-direct donations, and/or (iv) re-direct donations;

Review policies and Terms of Service to ensure that donors are adequately and conspicuously informed at the time of their donation of the circumstances under which their donation may be blocked, frozen, re-directed or refunded without their authorization by conspicuously disclosing those circumstances through the user interface on the platform;

Explain in detail the meaning of the term “unacceptable” in the context of Terms of Service and describe whether there are additional internal policies defining it; and

Articulate any steps being taken to address these issues in the form of a responsive letter or a meeting with the undersigned attorneys general.

Currently, GoFundMe’s Terms of Service state that they can suspend or remove a user’s account, freeze a donation, or stop payment to a fundraiser for “any activity that GoFundMe may deem, in its sole discretion, to be unacceptable.”

“GoFundMe reserves the right to modify, suspend or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the Services (or any part thereof) at any time and for any reason, with or without notice, and without any liability to you or to any third party for any claims, damages, costs, or losses resulting therefrom,” according to the terms.

Along with Attorney General Rutledge, the letter was signed by the attorneys general of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia.