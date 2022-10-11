LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is set to hold a briefing to discuss matters regarding the state’s drug courts.

Officials with Rutledge’s office said that the attorney general will meet with the members of the judiciary to make a major announcement. Officials have not released additional information on what the announcement will be.

This briefing comes weeks before the general election, where voters will have a chance to vote on a measure focusing on recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. A live stream will be available in the video player above.