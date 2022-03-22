LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas attorney general says she’ll appeal a judge’s ruling striking down four new voting laws as unconstitutional.

Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s announcement Monday targets the permanent injunction Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen imposed on the new restrictions Friday.

Rutledge said aims the appeal to protect the integrity of elections in the state. The laws struck down include a change to the state’s voter ID that removed the ability for those without identification to still cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.