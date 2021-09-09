Arkansas appellate court reverses order to reinstate fired Little Rock officer Charles Starks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KARK) — An Arkansas appeals court has reversed a lower court judge’s order that Little Rock must reinstate a police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a driver.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals panel reversed Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s decision last year regarding the firing of former Officer Charles Starks over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired his gun at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February 2019.

Police commanders fired Starks, saying he violated a department policy that requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path if possible rather than fire on it.

Fox’s decision reduced that punishment to a 30-day suspension. Starks later resigned from the LRPD.

A Working4You investigation from July of 2020 found that by that time, the city of Little Rock had already racked up around $150,000 in legal fees and back payment in the case against Starks.