Arkansas authorities search for missing hiker last seen Saturday

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Parks Service is asking for the public’s help locating a missing hiker last seen on a trail within the boundaries of the Buffalo National River in Newton County on Saturday, June 13.

Thomas (Tom) Reid, 65, was last seen on the Sneeds Creek trail, south of Compton, at approximately 5 p.m.

He was reported missing by his brother at approximately 5:45 p.m. the same day.

The two had been hiking together when Reid reportedly injured his knee. His brother left to get help and, when he got back to the area, Reid was not there.

According to a release from the National Parks Service on Friday, Special Agents with the NPS Investigative Services Branch have opened a missing person investigation in coordiation with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.

Tom Reid is 6’0 tall, weighs 185 pounds, has gray hair, and a gray beard.

If you have information that could help investigators, you were in the area of Sneeds Creek around June 13-14, or if you think you may have seen Thomas Reid, call the ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009 or visit www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip.’