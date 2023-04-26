FORDYCE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for Frederick Rainey. Rainey is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities confirmed that Rainey is wanted for multiple felony charges including fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries. Rainey is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rainey, contact local law enforcement or dial 911.