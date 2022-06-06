LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers can expect to pay more at the pumps as the state’s average gas price jumped to another record high overnight.

The average gas price in the Natural State is $4.40 per gallon, according to AAA. Diesel fuel jumped to $5.24 per gallon.

According to AAA’s gas prices map, every county in Arkansas has surpassed the $4 average. The map shows that drivers in Montgomery County are paying an average of $4.70. The lowest gas average in the state is in Perry County with an average of $4.23.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average of $4.46 per gallon. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.42 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying an average of $4.35 per gallon.

AAA officials said that gas rose as travel volume increased during Memorial Day weekend, causing the national average for a gallon of gas to jump to $4.86.

Though gas prices are surging, AAA officials said that consumers are still paying to fuel their vehicles.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.