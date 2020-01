LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas-based Westrock Coffee Company has announced plans to acquire North Carolina-based S&D Coffee & Tea in a deal worth $405 million.

Westrock Coffee says it will be headquartered in Little Rock, and the company will employ 1,700 people globally.

S&D Coffee & Tea is based in Concord, North Carolina, and it manufactures and supplies coffee and tea for restaurants and convenience stores.