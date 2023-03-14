LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill that would legalize hemp-derived products in Arkansas is introduced in the Arkansas House on March 14.
Hemp is only legal to grow in Arkansas for those who get a license through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
House Bill 1605 would set up the regulations needed for hemp products to be bought and sold in the state. It would be against the law to give hemp products to those under 21 and businesses would have to get a permit to sell it.
The Family Council released a statement opposing this bill:
“The marijuana industry failed at the polls last November. Now they are trying to succeed by walking the halls of our State Capitol and influencing our elected officials. Right now Arkansas law does not specifically address drugs like Delta-8 THC made from industrial hemp. Instead of prohibiting drugs like Delta-8 THC, H.B. 1605 enacts regulations that let wealthy companies manufacture and sell these dangerous drugs under the state`s industrial hemp law.”Jerry Cox, Family Council President