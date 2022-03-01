LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield announced Tuesday it has been named to Forbes Magazine’s list in its size category of “America’s Best Employers.”

Company President and CEO Curtis Barnett praised his employees, saying the measure of any successful company goes as far as the talent and commitment of its employees. He added that they recognize daily their work “truly makes a difference in the lives of customers and communities.”

“For more than 70 years, Arkansas Blue Cross has worked hard to recruit and build an evolving team of smart, caring people who have created a culture of engagement and excellence. We are committed to keeping our company environment equally as inviting and rewarding for our special team,” Barnett said.

According to a press release, the Forbes list is based on an independent survey conducted anonymously by multiple online panels. Respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to friends or family, to rank things like salary and work conditions, and other work-related questions.

BlueCross Blue Shield was ranked #99 out of the top 500 mid-size companies. This is not the first time the insurance company has been named to a Forbes list as it was named to the “Best Employers by State” list and among the “Best Places to Work.”

To see the full list, visit Forbes’ website.