Arkansas brewery awarded best mid-size brewing company at Great American Beer Festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A brewery located in Little Rock took home an award over the weekend at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Lost Forty Brewing received Best Mid-Size Brewing Company and Best Mid-Size Brewer as well as a gold medal in the “Brett Beer” category during the virtual ceremony.

“Lost Forty just won the award for the best midsize brewery in the country, at the Great American Beer Festival. And there is no category for ‘large’ breweries. This award is for breweries from 15,000 barrels to 6,000,000 barrels. Anything above 6,000,000 barrels is no longer a craft brewery. This is the top category. Which means we won among every midsize and large craft brewery in the county. And we barely qualified, by making 16,000 barrels last year.  Simply incredible. What an incredible, and unexpected, honor. And what a great testament to our talented, passionate, and dedicated crew at Lost Forty. I couldn’t be more proud!”

Russ McDonough, Co-founder of Lost Forty Brewing

Judges for the 34th edition of the competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place. 

