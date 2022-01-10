Arkansas Children’s reschedules healthcare technology hackathon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In light of recent COVID-19 case surges, the Arkansas Children’s Innovation Center is postponing its 48-hour digital health challenge to April 1-3.

According to a news release, participants in the competition will work alongside Arkansas Children’s clinicians and administrators to “solve real-world pediatric healthcare problems.” The challenge features a $10,000 cash prize.

The hackathon also supports the hospital’s mission to improve the health and well-being of Arkansas children and beyond.

Interested parties can apply here either as an individual or as part of a team. The deadline to apply is March 11.

The event is a collaborative effort with Arkansas Children’s, Cartwheel Startup Studio, Conductor, Startup Junkie Consulting, HealthTech Arkansas and the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, the release said.

