Arkansas couple celebrating 80th wedding anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

The couple hasn’t broken the world record for the longest marriage just yet, but they are on their way.

“Tell them you love me a bushel and a peck,” said Leroy Evatt, 103-years-old.

Leroy Evatt has been married to Uvie for eight decades. The two grew up together in Vilonia Arkansas.

Uvie said they’ve known each other for a lot longer than 80 years.

“Oh I don’t know, I wouldn’t even guess, I forgot, I don’t know, forever! (laughs)” said Uvie Evatt, 101-years-old.

Leroy is 103-years-old and Uvie is not far behind at 101-years-old.

They have a lot of tips for a healthy life and marriage. Such as, exercise, eat right, communicate and of course, teamwork. “I’m the head of the house, she’s the neck, she controls the head,” said Leroy.

Through the years, they had a daughter, a granddaughter and now great grandkids to keep them young.

“Oh man! Theres nothing in the whole world like them!” said Uvie.

Molly is their 6-year-old, Great-granddaughter. She calls them Wavie and Dado.

“I love Wavie and Dado because they are really really sweet to us.” said Molly Smith, 6-years-old.

This family, eating cake, flipping through albums, reminiscing about their love story, all the while creating even more memories.