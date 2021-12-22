Arkansas’ Cynthiana wine ranked as America’s least popular cocktail to toast with on New Year’s Eve

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a survey of 3,373 drinkers, RecoveryFirst.org compiled a ranking of the signature state cocktails people will be toasting the new year with, and found Cynthiana wine in Arkansas as the least popular in the nation.

The Cynthiana grape is the official grape of the Natural State and produces a rich, dry red wine.

At the top of the list sits Tennessee with the “Jack & Coke.” The famous drink usually includes one or two shots of Tennessee whiskey topped off with coke.

Behind the Jack & Coke comes hard cider in New Hampshire. Cider’s popularity in the state is not coincidental, as it is also their official beverage.

Hard cider usually has three basic ingredients: apple juice, sugar and yeast.

RecoveryFirst encourages safety when drinking these beverages, especially with their popularity around the holidays.

“Of course, as they are sweeter, cocktails are usually more pleasant on the palate as compared to drinking straight shots of spirits,” says a spokesperson from RecoveryFirst.org. “However, that’s where the danger lies: other ingredients like juice or soda can mask the taste of strong alcohol in cocktails, which makes them more potent because it’s much easier to drink more of them. Before you know it, after a few cocktails, you might end up more unsteady than you’d think. This, among many other reasons, is why it’s advisable to keep an eye on the number of drinks you’re having.”

If you are struggling with an addiction, visit recoveryfirst.org for more information.