LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor has been arrested Friday morning.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson was taken into custody by Little Rock police for an outstanding warrant for felony terroristic threatening. Arnold-Johnson appears to have recorded the officers’ arrival on a Facebook Livestream, including her opening the door for them.

Several uniformed Little Rock Police Department officers are seen in the video participating in the arrest.

Arnold-Johnson is running for Arkansas Auditor of State. Early voting has been underway since Monday leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.