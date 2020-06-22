Arkansas Department of Agriculture launches new website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has launched a new website that combines curated content from each of the department’s divisions into one streamlined user experience. The newly designed agriculture.arkansas.gov provides a user-friendly design and consolidates the existing websites of the Natural Resources Division, the State Board of Registration for Foresters, and the Arkansas Water Well Construction Commission that were added to the Department under the Transformation Act of 2019.

“We are excited to offer an updated and more efficient website to serve as a comprehensive resource for our customers and stakeholders,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward. “It was a pleasure working with the Information Network of Arkansas on the new website, and we appreciate the team’s hard work.”

Developed in partnership with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA), the enhanced website features a fresh, modern look designed to ensure an inclusive user experience across all platforms. Simple navigation powered by a robust search engine allows for quick access to division services and information, and responsive design ensures the site looks great from any device.

Existing online payment services and seedling orders are still available on the site, and new online payment services will be added as they become available.

About Arkansas Department of Agriculture

The Department is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Information Network of Arkansas

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities Web-enable their information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating 23 years as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is part of digital government firm NIC’s (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. A local tech employer, AIC was named among the 2019 “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than 950 state and local online services.

About NIC

NIC Inc. NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

