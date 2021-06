LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections has modified their in-person visitations to expand to all facilities.

As of June 12, modified in-person visitation will be expanded to include all remaining Department of Corrections facilities.

Visitation appointments will have to be scheduled in advance with an online tool currently being installed.

The Department of Corrections website and social media pages will update when the tool becomes available.