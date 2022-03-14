LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is calling for more syphilis testing, prevention, and treatment as cases increase.

According to the ADH, every region in Arkansas is seeing an increase in the number of syphilis cases, especially among women. From 2017 to 2021, there was a 164% increase (from 562 to 1,482) overall in early syphilis cases and a 285% increase (from 155 to 597) among women of reproductive ages (15-44 years).

ADH says Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems if it is not treated. It is divided into three clinical stages: primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary, and there are different signs and symptoms associated with each stage, ranging from open sores, rash, and flu-like symptoms to long-term damage to the heart, brain, and other organs.

Syphilis among pregnant women is also a concern due to the potential of congenital syphilis, which happens when a mother with syphilis passes the infection to her baby during pregnancy. Untreated syphilis during pregnancy can lead to stillbirth, preterm delivery, and other congenital abnormalities, ADH said.

Congenital syphilis is preventable by early detection of maternal infection and appropriate treatment prior to delivery. Arkansas saw a 254% increase (from 13 to 46) in congenital syphilis cases from 2017 to 2021 and during this timeframe nine babies died before birth, with five occurring in 2021.

Transmission can be prevented by being in a monogamous relationship with a partner who has been tested and is known to be uninfected, or by using protection for any sexual contact. If an infection is suspected, the department says to get a test from a healthcare provider or the nearest ADH Local Health Unit and notify partners immediately if infected.

The state requires testing of all pregnant women at the first prenatal care visit and third trimester (between 28-32 weeks gestation). Testing at delivery is required if not done during the pregnancy.

Syphilis can be treated using a medication prescribed by a healthcare provider and a person can be re-infected after treatment. Testing at ADH Local Health Units across the state has no cost.

To find a location near you, or to learn more about syphilis prevention and treatment, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov.