LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two people are getting treatments after being exposed to a bat at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds last week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, two people were exposed to a bat that was “acting unusually” in the fairgrounds horse barn on Oct. 21. The bat was not captured for testing, but ADH officials advised the two people who were exposed to begin rabies post-exposure treatment as a preventative measure.

The ADH is also asking anyone who may have had direct contact with the bat to call the department for a risk assessment.

The department business hours switchboard at 501-661-2381 is available from Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After-hours callers should use 800-554-5738.

ADH officials note that untreated rabies is nearly 100% fatal, so prompt medical intervention is important. Infection comes from a bite from an infected animal, though officials noted that in some rare cases infection can come through direct contact with saliva from an infected animal. Casual contact or being near an infected animal is not likely to bring infection.

Additional information on rabies may be found on the ADH website.