Arkansas eighth in US in new coronavirus cases per capita

In this Monday, April 20, 2020 photo, Nurse Tonya Green talks with a patient at Arkansas Surgical Hospital’s drive-through covid-19 testing site at the New Life Church in North Little Rock. The location is back at the church this week after operations at the hospital last week. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas had the eighth highest rate of new cases per capita in the United States at 1,036.86 per 100,000 population according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Arkansas declined during the past two weeks from 2,900.57 per day on Jan. 9 to 1,831 new cases per day on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins data, and the rolling average of daily deaths in the state is also down slightly, from 40.14 to 38.57 deaths per day during the same time frame.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported totals of 284,066 coronavirus cases and 4,606 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, increases of 1,071 cases and 43 more deaths than Friday.