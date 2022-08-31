LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A perfect storm of rising housing prices and the end to pandemic-response eviction moratoriums is leading to more Arkansas residents becoming concerned about eviction or foreclosure.

The numbers show good reason to be concerned. In a report by QuoteWizard, 13% of Arkansas residents are facing foreclosure, with 7% of the state behind on mortgage payments.

Renters facing eviction are an even higher number, with 32% of that group at risk, but then 15% of that same group are behind on rent.

Nationwide, the numbers show 7% are worried about foreclosure and 4% behind on their mortgage payments.

For renters nationally, 21% of people feel they will be evicted in the next two months. Like Arkansas, the national score is 15% of people behind on their rent.

Vermont, North Dakota and Kansas have the highest number of people facing foreclosure. Georgia, Louisiana and Vermont have the highest number facing eviction.

The study used data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Surveys.