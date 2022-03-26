LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Families and fellow firefighters gather in Little Rock each year to honor those they have lost.

Five new names were read aloud at the memorial Saturday, March 26:

Edward Karriem of Little Rock

Cory Collins from Pine Bluff

Aaron Scott Cha-Sells from North Little Rock

Lucas Stephenson of Mandeville

Wesley Adams of Sedgewick

The five names have been added to the memorial, joining all of the Arkansas firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Those behind the memorial say it is a way to show their support for the families.

“It gives them a sense of hope and a feeling of being thought of and that’s what needs to be done,” said Marguerite Brewer, of the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

127 firefighters have dies in the line of duty in Arkansas during the state’s history.

All of their names were read aloud today. And for each name, a rose was placed at the memorial by their fellow firefighters.