LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas flu deaths have decreased from previous high numbers in the latest report covering Dec. 25-31.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, seven deaths were reported during the week, bringing the total to 108 this season. ADH estimates there have been 3,957 confirmed flu cases this season with over 18,800 reported.

Arkansas continues to be ranked “High” in the Influenza Like-Illness activity level indicator by the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the ADH, of the 108 flu-related deaths this season, 77% were not vaccinated.

In addition, 20 nursing homes and other institutions have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

To view the full findings of the influenza report, visit the ADH website.