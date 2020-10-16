Arkansas Game and Fish Commission issuing ‘citations’ to kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is going viral after an officer issued an “official citation” to a child for properly wearing his life jacket.

“Arkansas Game and Fish would like to reward you for being an awesome law abiding kid with a FREE ICE CREAM CONE at your local ARKANSAS Sonic Drive-In,” the citation says.

According to the ticket, kids can also be cited if they’re caught fishing with their favorite relative or cleaning up the parks.

“This is a great example of community policing and encouraging the next generation. Our Fish & Game officials are not out to get you, they are also hunters and fishermen,” reads a post on the Jimmy Houston Outdoors Facebook page

