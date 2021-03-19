Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to host venomous snake ID workshop

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK. Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — With the start of Spring many Arkansans are ready to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, but you could also happen to cross paths with a venomous snake.

The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission wants to make sure you’re prepared ahead of your adventures. Lori Monday, regional educator with the AGFC, joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to share more about an upcoming free online ‘Venomous Snake ID Workshop’ for anyone interested in learning how to identify venomous snakes native to The Natural State.

Monday’s workshop will focus on the six venomous species in Arkansas, and will work through each species to help people keep their distance from those that pose a threat. In addition to identification tips, Monday will share many more resources with workshop attendees, including information on general herpetology and what to do in the event of a snakebite.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, March 25th at 6 p.m. via Zoom Click here to register.

