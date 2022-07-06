LITTLE ROCK, Ark – While only a slight change in the past 24 hours, gas prices continued to fall in Arkansas for Wednesday.

For Wednesday gas is $4.35 per gallon, down from yesterday’s $4.355, a half-cent drop.

Diesel is seeing an even steeper decline, now at $5.32 per gallon from yesterday’s $5.33.

Little Rock-North Little Rock is below the state average at $4.28 per gallon, diesel at $5.22. Pine Bluff is $4.41 and $5.35 respectively, with the lowest in the state in Hot Springs County at $4.11 per gallon. Montgomery County sets the high price for July 6 at $4.74 per gallon.

Gasoline had set its highest price in the state June 14, at $4.54 per gallon, with diesel’s high at $5.40 on June 23.

Arkansas is below the national average of $4.78 per gallon.

