LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for Arkansas drivers as gas prices continue to fall, now among the lowest in the country.

According to AAA on Tuesday, the $3.25 per-gallon average gas price in Arkansas ties it with Texas as the lowest price in the country. This is 1 cent down from Monday’s average, and 9 cents down from the average price a week ago.

The Little Rock – North Little Rock metro is below the average at $3.19 per gallon by AAA calculations, with Hot Springs a slightly higher at $3.20.

Pine Bluff is above the average at $3.33 per gallon. Fort Smith is only slightly above the $3.25 average at $3.27 per gallon.

AAA attributed the drop to a combination of factors. Lower oil prices coupled with a lower demand for oil and a quiet hurricane season are all factors in the drop.

The record state average for gasoline was $4.54 on June 14.