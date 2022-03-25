ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — AAA Arkansas issued its latest report on state gas prices and found them continuing to decline, but still remaining 60 cents higher than a month ago.

According to a press release, the statewide average gas price is $3.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is two cents less compared to this day last week and is $1.13 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.98 while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least at $3.72 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.24, which is three cents less compared to this day last week and $1.37 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.

The statewide gas price average has fallen nine cents since Friday, March 11 when prices reached their highest point in 14 years for a gallon of regular unleaded. However, the release says crude oil prices, which had been steadily falling, have crept back up closing above $110 per barrel on Thursday. Energy analysts will be watching oil price volatility until the crude oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian supplies.

“While prices decreased over the last week, the statewide average is 60 cents higher per gallon than a month ago,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “It remains to be seen if lowering prices will be a trend as global supply concerns persist due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.”

AAA gives these tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Drivers in Arkansas are paying the 5th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are the paying the most at $5.90 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

