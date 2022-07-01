LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the July 4th holiday weekend approaches, Arkansas drivers saw another slight drop in gas prices.

AAA reported Friday that the statewide gas average dropped to $4.39 per gallon. Just a week ago, that price was eight cents higher.

Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest at the pumps with an average of $4 per gallon. Drivers in Newton County are paying the most at the pumps with an average of $4.78 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.42 per gallon. Gas prices in Hot Springs are averaging around $4.36 per gallon. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, gas is averaging at $4.32 per gallon.

The national gas average is $4.84 per gallon, down one cent from Thursday.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.