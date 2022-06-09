LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Another day, another hike, as Arkansas gas prices continue to climb, setting a new record for Thursday.

AAA reports Arkansas gasoline now averages $4.49 a gallon, up from yesterday’s $4.48. This a steady trend up beginning with Monday’s $4.40 and Tuesday’s $4.45 per-gallon numbers. Each day has been a highest-ever price.

A month ago, gasoline was $3.93.

Diesel has the same climb, today at $5.29 after yesterday’s $5.28, that up from Tuesday’s $5.26. This is getting very close to the diesel highest-ever price of $5.30 set May 11.

Arkansas gasoline a year ago averaged $2.73 a gallon, with diesel at $3.04.

National gas prices are seeing the same trend, at $4.97 a gallon for Thursday, still remaining higher than the Arkansas $4.49 average. As has been the case, California has the highest price at $6.40 per gallon up from yesterday’s $6.39.

California diesel is, as yesterday, at its highest-ever level for that state, at $6.96 gallon. The lowest gas price is in Georgia, at $4.41, a sizeable jump from yesterday’s $4.38, with diesel there at $5.51.

In the regions, Little Rock is averaging $4.45 and $5.20 for gas and diesel fuel, respectively. Pine Bluff is at $4.51 for gas and $5.26 for diesel. Hot Springs is $4.48 per gallon, while diesel there is still holding at yesterday’s $5.27. In all cases these are highest-ever for gasoline. Little Rock and Pine Bluff both have diesel below May record prices.

In Europe during World War II, a number of cars were converted to use wood for fuel instead of gasoline, due to shortages. Wood-burning cars work where the wood is super-heated to create a combustible gas. In the very early 20th Century this same process was used to power streetlights.