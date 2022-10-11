LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The governor of Arkansas has been appointed to a chairmanship role in national education policy.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he had been selected as chairman of the Education Commission of the States, a nonpartisan national organization working with state policymakers and educators in developing policy.

Hutchinson will lead the ECS Executive Committee alongside Brittney Miller, Nevada state assemblymember; Margie Vandeven, Missouri’s commissioner of education; and Jeremy Anderson, president of the Education Commission of the States. The Executive Committee provides strategic direction and oversight for the management, operations and financial policies of the Education Commission of the States, ECS stated.

ECS stated that Hutchinson’s term on the executive committee will run through July 2023. It is not a full-time position.

“It is an honor to have been selected as chairman of ECS,” Hutchinson said. “Arkansas has been a leader in education from computer science to pandemic learning, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with other leaders to secure our children’s future.”

As ECS chairman, Hutchinson will lead the chair’s initiative. He stated he would focus on expanded computer science education.

The governor had led a similar computer science initiative as chairman of the National Governors Association. His chairman’s initiative to expand K-12 computer science education was signed by 50 state and territorial governors, the most ever for such an initiative.