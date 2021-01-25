Arkansas Heritage announces 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Finalists have been announced for the 2021 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The Division of Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s restaurants, proprietors, and food-themed events across the state.

More than 2,000 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the fifth class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

Nominations were accepted from the public during the month of October in the following five categories:

• Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

• Proprietor of the Year

• Food-Themed Event

• People’s Choice

• Gone But Not Forgotten

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on February 22, 2021.

Finalists include:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

• AQ Chicken House of Springdale (Washington County)

• Colonial Steak House of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)

• Dairy King of Portia (Lawrence County)

• Dixie Pig of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

• Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville (Pope County)

• Herman’s Ribhouse of Fayetteville (Washington County)

• K Hall & Sons Produce of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

• Monte Ne Inn of Rogers (Benton County)

• Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County)

• The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)

• Star of India of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Trio’s Restaurant of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Proprietor of the Year

• Sami Lal of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Jamie McAfee of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)

• Matt McClure of Bentonville (Benton County)

• Capi Peck of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Anthony Valinoti of Hot Springs (Garland County)

Food-Themed Events

• Arkansas Cornbread Festival (Pulaski County)

• Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)

• Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off (Columbia County)

• Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)

• Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)

• World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff (Arkansas County)

Gone But Not Forgotten

• Browning’s Mexican Grill (Pulaski County)

• Dairy Hollow House (Carroll County)

• Habib’s Café and Delicatessen (Phillips County)

• Roy Fisher’s Steak House (Pulaski County)

• Uncle John’s (Crittenden County)

The People’s Choice Award has been chosen solely based on the number of nominations for a particular restaurant, so there are no finalists and the winner will be announced during the induction ceremony.

Learn more by visiting the Arkansas Heritage Facebook page.

For more information about the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, visit ArkFoodHOF.com.

The finalists were chosen by a special committee of Arkansans including historians, chefs, foodies and food authors, including Paul S. Austin, Jimmy Bryant, Chip Culpepper, Cindy Grisham, Stacy Hurst, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Christina Shutt, Donna Uptigrove, David Ware and Stanley Young.