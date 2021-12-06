Arkansas Hospice to brighten the holidays with ‘Season of Giving Elf Squad’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Hospice in North Little Rock, Ark. is hoping to bring joy this holiday season to patients facing life-limiting illnesses through its “Season of Giving Elf Squad.”

According to a press release, the “Elf Squad” is a program designed to grant items requested by patients that can make their experience a little more pleasant during the holidays, whether it is socks, blankets, puzzles, or personal care items.

“While these items might seem simple, they can make a big difference for our fellow Arkansans during a difficult time,” Arkansas Hospice Director of Volunteers Harriet Hawkins said.

Those who wish to join the “Elf Squad” can do so by shopping themselves or having Arkansas Hospice do it for you by making a monetary donation here and Hospice’s volunteer team will do the shopping.

Those who want to do the shopping themselves can stop by an Arkansas Hospice location throughout their 43-county service area and taking an ornament from “Elf Squad” trees that list gifts in the range of $5-$10.

A list of more than 30 locations with Elf Squad trees

Once the items are purchased, the ornaments should be taped to the unwrapped gift and returned to the same location. Gifts will be collected through Dec. 15.

“It’s our goal to deliver a gift to as many patients as possible this holiday season,” Hawkins said. “Whether you prefer to do the shopping yourself or to donate online, your generosity is greatly appreciated.”